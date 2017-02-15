NFL Rumors: Broncos Interested In Victor Cruz As Potential Free-Agent Signing

Share this:

Victor Cruz might not wait long to find a new employer.

The Denver Broncos moved quickly to meet with the former New York Giants wide receiver with a potential interest in signing him as a free agent, ESPN’s Jeff Legwold reported Monday. The Broncos could use Cruz as a slot receiver to complement Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders but they first want to gauge his physical condition before extending an offer.

The Giants released Cruz on Monday after seven years with the club. He was a standout until October 2014 when a suffered a career-altering knee injury. He missed the 2015 entire season and caught just 39 receptions for 586 yards and one touchdown in 2016. The Giants’ released him in an apparent effort to create room under the salary cap.

The Broncos missed the playoffs last season for the first time since 2010. They should have plenty of space under the cap and the will to use it on the right players.

Whether Cruz, 30, fits the Broncos’ bill remains to be seen. They currently lead a one-team race for his services, but that also can change in an instant if other teams join the fray.

