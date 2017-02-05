NFL Rumors: Cowboys Could Pursue Adrian Peterson If He Leaves Vikings

Share this:

Tweet







The thought of Adrian Peterson playing alongside Ezekiel Elliott in Dallas isn’t as far-fetched as it initially sounds.

If the Minnesota Vikings release Peterson this offseason, the Dallas Cowboys could be one of his potential suitors, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday, citing NFL sources. Despite having the All-Pro running back Elliot in their backfield, the Cowboys could follow up on their longstanding interest in acquiring Peterson that was reported in August 2014 as “mutual.”

This all hinges on Peterson either restructuring his contract or leaving Minnesota next month after 10 years with the club. Here’s his current contractual scenario.

“The Vikings have a team option on the running back for 2017 that includes an $11.75 million base salary and $6 million roster bonus,” Schefter writes. “They have to decide on Peterson’s 2017 option by the start of the league year (March 9) and would owe him the $6 million roster bonus if he was on the team by the third day of the league year.”

Peterson told ESPN’s “First Take” last month he prefers to stay in Minnesota but the seven-time Pro Bowler also named the New Yor Giants, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Houston Texans as teams he’d consider joining if he leaves.

Peterson would struggle to take Elliot’s job as the Cowboys’ primary running back, but he might easily supplant Alfred Morris for the second spot on Dallas’ depth chart.

Given Peterson’s age, 31, and injury history in recent seasons, his link with Dallas doesn’t sound so absurd.

That’s assuming he and the Cowboys can match their dollars and senses.

Thumbnail photo via Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports Images