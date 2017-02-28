NFL Rumors: Giants Use Franchise Tag On Defensive End Jason Pierre-Paul

Share this:

Jason Pierre-Paul reportedly will continue to terrorize quarterbacks for the New York Giants next season.

The Giants placed the franchise tag on Pierre-Paul on Monday, according to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, citing league sources.

The veteran defensive end was given the franchise tag in 2015 prior to his July 4 fireworks accident, which cost him his right index finger and parts of several other fingers.

Despite the damage to his hand, Pierre-Paul proved that he could still be an effective pass rusher during the 2016 season. The 28-year-old recorded seven sacks and was tied for the NFL lead with eight deflected passes through just 12 games before his season was ended due to sports hernia surgery.

Pierre-Paul played last season under a one-year deal worth a little less than $10 million as the Giants wanted him to prove that he would not be limited by his right hand.

The two sides have until July 15 to work out a long-term deal or Pierre-Paul will play the 2017 season for $16.83 million, according to Florio.

