NFL Rumors: Jared Odrick Visits Patriots, Passes Physical After Being Cut By Jaguars

Share this:

Tweet







Free-agent defensive end Jared Odrick already has met with at least one potential employer.

The New England Patriots brought Odrick, whom the Jacksonville Jaguars released last Monday, in for a visit earlier this week, according to a report Tuesday by Mike Kaye of First Coast News. Odrick passed a physical during his trip to Foxboro, per Kaye.

Odrick played the last two seasons for the Jaguars after spending his first five with the Miami Dolphins. After playing in 80 consecutive games over five seasons, injuries limited him to just six contests in 2016. The 29-year-old recorded 12 tackles and one sack before being placed on injured reserve Dec. 10.

Free agency does not officially open until March 9, but because the Jaguars cut Odrick, he does not need to wait until that date to sign with another team.

Odrick, who signed a five-year, $42.5 million contract with Jacksonville in 2015, is listed at 6-foot-5, 298 pounds. He’s enjoyed success against the Patriots in the past, totaling 13 tackles, two sacks and his only career interception in nine matchups with New England.

Adding Odrick could bolster a Patriots pass rush that struggled at times this season. New England also has two defensive ends in Chris Long and Jabaal Sheard who are set to hit free agency next week.

UPDATE (4:45 p.m. ET): The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin confirmed Kaye’s report, adding the Patriots’ interest in Odrick “seems real.”

Source confirms Patriots hosted free agent DE Jared Odrick yesterday, first reported by @mike_e_kaye. Passed a physical, interest seems real — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) February 28, 2017

Thumbnail photo via Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports Images