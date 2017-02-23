NFL Rumors: Jay Cutler Considering Retirement With Bears Future Uncertain?

Share this:

The main narrative surrounding Jay Cutler so far this offseason has centered on which NFL team he’ll land with if the Chicago Bears part ways with the polarizing quarterback via trade or release.

But what if he doesn’t land with any team at all?

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, it’s not outside the realm of possibility that Cutler will consider retirement in the coming months as his NFL future hangs in the balance.

“He’s one of several veterans who are still considering whether they want to play, whether they want to not play, retire, walk away,” Rapoport explained Wednesday on “NFL Total Access.” “A lot of things in play here for Jay Cutler.”

Cutler isn’t the only veteran quarterback facing uncertainty, as Carson Palmer, Ben Roethlisberger and Tony Romo — the “several veterans” Rapoport was referring to — all have mentioned retirement in recent months, though it sounds like each will suit for the 2017 season.

On #Bears QB Jay Cutler: Following shoulder surgery, he's been working out/rehabbing & is expected to be able to pass a physical by March — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 22, 2017

Cutler, who turns 34 in April, is coming off a season in which he was limited to five games. There’s been plenty of speculation that his career in Chicago might be over after eight seasons with the organization, but it’s interesting to think perhaps the 11-year veteran will walk away from football entirely.

