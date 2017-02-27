NFL Rumors: Jets ‘Almost Certainly’ Will Explore Sheldon Richardson Trade

Share this:

Sheldon Richardson’s rocky tenure with the New York Jets very well could end this offseason.

The Jets “almost certainly” will try to trade the defensive end this offseason, ESPN.com’s Rich Cimini wrote Monday in an offseason primer on New York’s defensive line.

It makes financial sense for the Jets to trade Richardson, who’s entering the final year of his contract in 2017 and is set to make $8.1 million next season.

“They can deal him now and get something in return or lose him next year for nothing (unless you count a compensatory pick in 2019),” Cimini wrote. “The Jets will ask for a first-round pick for Richardson, but they will have to settle for less, perhaps a third-rounder.”

The 26-year-old is a talented player, winning Defensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2013 and making the Pro Bowl in 2014. He’s had plenty of off-field issues, though, including a 2015 arrest for driving 143 mph with a loaded gun in his car and a four-game suspension for violating the NFL’s drug policy. Richardson also caused a stir via a public back-and-forth with Brandon Marshall last season after a loss to the New England Patriots.

New York also owes plenty of money to the rest of its defensive line in 2017, including $18 million to Muhammad Wilkerson, $5.1 million to Leonard Williams and $3.9 million to Steve McLendon.

