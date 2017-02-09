NFL Rumors: Jets Will Not Pursue Bears QB Jay Cutler This Offseason

Share this:

The New York Jets had a rough 2016 season, to say the least.

After nearly making the playoffs in 2015, the Jets finished in the cellar of the AFC East this past season with a 5-11 record.

A major part of the Jets’ struggles was their poor quarterback play. New York ranked in the bottom of the league in all major passing categories and led the league in interceptions thrown with 25.

After the Jets featured an ongoing quarterback circus that featured Ryan Fitzpatrick, Geno Smith and Bryce Petty, it was clear the team lacked an identity at the QB position. While the team will obviously look to improve at quarterback, ESPN’s Rich Cimini reports that Jay Cutler won’t be the solution.

The Jay Cutler-Jets rumors have been running rampant due to the team’s recent hiring of Jeremy Bates as quarterbacks coach. Bates has spent four seasons with Cutler, three with the Denver Broncos and one with the Chicago Bears. Not to mention, many are speculating that Chicago is planning to part ways with Cutler, either via trade or release. Still, Cimini believes the Bears quarterback will not be one of the Jets’ priorities.

“Cutler is expected to be cut or traded by the Bears, but don’t expect him to land with the Jets,” Cimini writes. “From what I hear, they won’t be suitors for Cutler. I think Tyrod Taylor (if he’s cut by the Bills) and free agent Mike Glennon are higher in the Jets’ pecking order than Cutler.”

If the Jets stand pat at quarterback, Bates will have the duty of trying to coach up a group of young, inexperienced quarterbacks including Smith, Petty and Christian Hackenberg, which could be a bold undertaking.

For Chicago, a change at quarterback is imminent, and rumors are swirling that the change could come in the form of New England Patriots backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

