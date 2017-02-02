NFL Rumors: Jimmy Garoppolo Trade ‘Top Offseason Priority’ For Bears

Share this:

If you’re an NFL team in need of a quarterback for next season, recovering from a hangover might be more appealing than look at most of your options. That is, unless you can get the New England Patriots to trade Jimmy Garoppolo or the Dallas Cowboys to part with Tony Romo.

We already know the Cleveland Browns are “strongly considering” the young Patriots backup QB, but it appears Cleveland might have some competition two states over.

The Chicago Bears have decided to move on from quarterback Jay Cutler and are looking at Garoppolo as a potential free agent, sources told CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora. And La Canfora added that Jimmy G “is far and away their top offseason priority.”

So what can the Patriots expect to get in a hypothetical trade with the Bears? Probably not the No. 3 overall pick in this year’s draft.

“The Bears have abundant draft picks they could trade — including picks in the top three of each round — and while rival executives do not believe the Patriots will land a first-round pick that high via trade, a package including multiple high second-round picks is quite possible,” La Canfora wrote. “Furthermore, trading Garoppolo out of the AFC would appeal to the Patriots, who expect him to prosper elsewhere.”

Garoppolo is under contract for 2017 and then becomes an unrestricted free agent, so the Patriots will have to make a decision about his future one way or another relatively soon. And it appears a trade with the Bears could be an option.

