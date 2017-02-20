NFL Rumors: Patriots’ Danny Amendola Must Restructure Contract To Return In 2017

Share this:

Danny Amendola has been a valuable component of two Super Bowl championships for the New England Patriots, but it appears he’ll need to re-work his contract to remain with the defending champs.

ESPN.com’s Mike Reiss reported Sunday that the veteran wide receiver “won’t be back on his current contract, which calls for a base salary of $6 million.”

CSNNE’s Mike Giardi provided additional details.

Tried to tweet this earlier but it failed: Danny Amendola is receptive to having a salary reduction to remain in NE. — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) February 20, 2017

Brady has made it clear he'd like Amendola back, as have others in the building, but as we know, BB makes the final call on EVERYTHING — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) February 20, 2017

Amendola has twice re-negotiated his contract with the Patriots, so it wouldn’t come as a huge surprise if the two sides worked something out.

Even though Amendola caught eight passes for 78 yards with a touchdown and a two-point conversion in New England’s historic Super Bowl LI comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons, it’s hard to imagine the Patriots paying him $6 million after the emergence of wide receivers Chris Hogan and Malcolm Mitchell this past season.

Add in No. 1 receiver Julian Edelman, tight ends Rob Gronkowski and Martellus Bennett (a free agent), and several pass-catching running backs, and the Pats should have plenty of receiving options even if Amendola doesn’t return in 2017.

More importantly, the Patriots also need to re-sign key players on defense this offseason, most notably cornerback Malcolm Butler and linebacker Dont’a Hightower. Bringing back Amendola at his current salary wouldn’t help New England keep some of its most valuable defensive players.

