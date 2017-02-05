NFL Rumors: Patriots Plan For Tom Brady To Play Another Three To Five Years

Share this:

Tom Brady apparently won’t walk out that door anytime soon.

The New England Patriots believe their 39-year-old quarterback will play another three to five years, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Sunday on Twitter, citing NFL sources. The Patriots’ expectations could prompt them to offer him a new contract next year and also trade backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Brady will vie for his fifth NFL championship Sunday in Houston when the Patriots play Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

As the oldest non-kicker/Punter in the NFL, many assume Brady will end his legendary career soon, but his enduring greatness and previous statements about playing into his 40s suggest those assumptions are inaccurate.

Patriots fans everywhere undoubtedly will receive Rapoport’s report on Brady’s future as the sweetest of news ahead of the Super Bowl.

