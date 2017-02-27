Steelers Make Antonio Brown Highest-Paid Wide Receiver In NFL

Share this:

Antonio Brown is one of the most electric receivers in the NFL and he just got paid handsomely for his services.

Brown and the Pittsburgh Steelers reached an agreement on a contract extension Monday that will make him the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, citing league sources.

The star receiver did have one year remaining on his current deal that was set to pay him $4.71 million in 2017. The deal he signed Monday will serve as a four-year extension that will keep Brown in Pittsburgh through 2021.

Antonio Brown deal: 4-year extension worth $68 million – 17M per year over 4 years, and $18.5M over 3 years. Tied to Steelers through 2021. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 27, 2017

Pittsburgh’s marquee receiver tweeted out a picture of him signing his new contract with agent Drew Rosenhaus.

Brown was phenomenal during the 2016 season, catching 106 passes for 1,284 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Despite reports that Brown had been wearing thin with teammates, the Steelers have made sure that the dynamic pass-catcher will be a foundational part of their offense for years to come.

