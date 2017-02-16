NFL Rumors: Tony Romo Expects To Be Released By Cowboys, Not Traded

Share this:

Tweet







Jimmy Garoppolo isn’t the only potential trade option for NFL teams in need of a quarterback, but if Tomy Romo has his way, he might find his next home a different way.

The 36-year-old quarterback likely is on his way out in Dallas after Dak Prescott’s impressive rookie season with the Cowboys, and much of the rumors surrounding him has been which teams might trade for the accomplished yet injury prone QB. But, according to ESPN’s Ed Werder, citing a source, a release could be on the table, too.

Source says Tony Romo expecting release, not trade, and believes he can start as #NFL QB 2-3 more seasons despite turning 37, injury history — Ed Werder (@Edwerderespn) February 16, 2017

Romo only has played in five games combined over the past two seasons due to injuries, so he comes as a big risk. But considering this year’s draft class isn’t thought of as stacked with quarterback talent, he might be worth it for a team in need of a QB, especially if that squad can get two to three more seasons with Romo under center.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images