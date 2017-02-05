NFL Rumors: Tony Romo’s Not Ready To Retire, Will Play (Somewhere) In 2017

Share this:

Tony Romo still has some football left inside of him.

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback has no plans to retire this offeseason and is “determined” to play in 2017, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday, citing NFL sources. Broadcasters reportedly are keen to hire Romo as a football analyst, but he’ll decline their advances in order to prolong his career.

Romo’s immediate future will be one of the NFL’s top offseason storylines. The back injury Romo suffered in August and Dak Prescott’s subsequent emergence as NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year cost him his job as the Cowboys’ starting quarterback.

The Cowboys now are considering whether to trade, release or retain Romo.

If Dallas decides to part ways with Romo, the Denver Broncos reportedly would be interested in acquiring him. Other teams also could enter the race for Romo’s services.

Romo’s future remain s unclear, but one thing seems certain: playing football for good money is a better option than talking about it (for less money) at this point in his life.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images