NFLers Predicted Matt Ryan To Win MVP, Tom Brady To Win Super Bowl LI

Who could have predicted this: Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan would win this year’s NFL MVP honor only to watch his Super Bowl LI opponent, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady go on to claim the Lombardi Trophy?

The answer: a lot of NFLers, former, current and even draft prospects alike. In the week leading up to Super Bowl LI, NESN.com’s Michaela Vernava interviewed several players, including New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, top draft prospect and Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes II, Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, as well as Pro Football Hall of Famers, who all correctly predicted the outcomes of both the MVP award and the Super Bowl. Not one of them predicted the same quarterback would win both. But why?

Find out their reasoning in the video above.