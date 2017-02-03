NHL Names LGBTQ Ambassador For Each Team; Brad Marchand To Rep Bruins

Share this:

Tweet







The NHL is making strides to demonstrate inclusion of the LGBTQ community in hockey.

The league announced Wednesday that it would be teaming up with the You Can Play project, an organization “dedicated to ensuring equality, respect and safety for all athletes, without regard to sexual orientation and/or gender identity.”

The league issued the following statement on Wednesday.

“In support of their longstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion in hockey, the National Hockey League, the League’s Member Clubs and the National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA) will spotlight a variety of community-related initiatives for Hockey Is For Everyone™ month. Every day throughout February, Hockey Is For Everyone activities will focus awareness on such areas as LGBTQ; ethnicity and gender equality; socioeconomic status and those with disabilities.”

As part of the initiative, the NHL compiled a list of ambassadors from all 30 teams in order to expand the project across the landscape of the league.

All-Star winger Brad Marchand was elected to represent the Boston Bruins. Marchand has been outspoken about his support for the LGBTQ community, saying there’s “no question” a gay player would be welcomed into an NHL locker room.

Other notable representatives include Anaheim Ducks’ Ryan Kesler, Philadelphia Flyers’ Claude Giroux and Florida Panthers’ Shawn Thornton.

Thumbnail photo via James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports Images