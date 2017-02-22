NHL Odds: Red-Hot Bruins Continue Road Trip As Slim Underdogs Vs. Ducks

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Bruins will look to remain undefeated since the hiring of interim coach Bruce Cassidy and extend their winning streak to five games when they visit the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday as narrow +100 underdogs at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Boston opened a four-game western swing Sunday with a 2-1 overtime win over the San Jose Sharks as a +100 underdog and takes a 7-2-0 record over its past nine contests into Wednesday night’s Bruins vs. Ducks betting matchup at Honda Center.

While the Bruins’ current tear positions them as one of the hottest teams in the NHL’s Eastern Conference, they remain on the playoff bubble. But the Bruins’ surge has buoyed their Stanley Cup odds, which have improved to +2800 after tumbling to +4000 two weeks ago.

Boston is once again getting solid goaltending from starter Tuukka Rask. The Finnish star has surrendered just one goal on 55 shots over the Bruins’ past two outings, and is unbeaten in three straight starts since getting pulled in a 6-5 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs as -162 home favorites on Feb. 4.

Rask’s standout play in Boston’s win over the Sharks forced the puck total under in the club’s past two games, ending an 8-0-0 run for the over in its contests.

The Ducks return home following a disappointing 3-2 defeat against the Arizona Coyotes as -133 road favorites Monday night. The loss to Arizona extends a stretch of inconsistency which has seen the Ducks fall in six of their past nine, including a pair of losses in four games on home ice.

Anaheim has posted 1-0 wins in two of its past four contests, knocking off the Los Angeles Kings as -126 home chalk Sunday after topping the Minnesota Wild as +146 road underdogs a week ago.

The Ducks have surrendered four or more goals in three of their past seven, but have been steady performers against Boston, claiming victory in six straight meetings, and have outscored the Bruins by a 12-4 margin in three straight home victories.

Following Wednesday night’s clash, the Bruins make the short trip to Los Angeles to face the Kings on Thursday night before wrapping up their road trip against the Dallas Stars on Sunday.

The Bruins have claimed just one win over their past six visits to Staples Center, according to the OddsShark NHL Database, but have dominated the Stars with three straight wins at American Airlines Center.

Thumbnail photo via Stan Szeto/USA TODAY Sports Images