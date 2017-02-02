NHL Rumors: Jarome Iginla ‘Would Like To’ Be Traded Before NHL Trade Deadline

Share this:

Jarome Iginla, it appears, would like to do the anti-Ray Bourque.

The Boston Bruins traded Bourque to the Colorado Avalanche in March 2000, and a year later, he won his first Stanley Cup at the end of a Hall of Fame career. Now, Iginla would like to be traded away from Colorado as he pursuits a Cup of his own.

“I would like to, at the deadline, go somewhere,” Iginla told Yahoo! Sports. “I would like to be in the playoffs. I would hope that there is some opportunity to go and play in the playoffs. Those are the best games, the most fun for sure, and you have a chance to win. So no, I haven’t given up on that chance to win.”

Iginla also indicated he hasn’t talked to management about facilitating the move, but a public declaration should get the ball rolling.

Iginla is in the final season of a three-year, $16 million contract with the Avs, and this season has been the worst since Iginla signed. Colorado is by far the worst team in the NHL, a full 10 points behind the second-worst team (Arizona) and 21 points behind the third-worst team (Detroit).

The 39-year-old would bring veteran leadership to a younger dressing room, but it’s fair to question how much production Iginla can provide. He has just six goals and six assists in 48 games this season.

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images