Nike’s Stirring New ‘Equality’ Commercial Features Serena Williams, LeBron James

Share this:

Tweet







Gathering Serena Williams, LeBron James, Gabby Douglas and Megan Rapinoe onto the same field of play is no easy task, but they’re uniting around an undertaking that’s Herculean by comparison.

The sports superstars feature in Nike’s new “Equality” commercial, which debuted Sunday during the Grammy Awards. The 90-second commercial is part of a campaign, which promotes social equality.

Kevin Durant, Victor Cruz and Dalilah Muhammad also appear in the ad. Actor Michael B. Jordan Singer voices over the commercial, while Alicia Keys sings a rendition of Sam Cooke’s “A Change is Gonna Come.”

“Equality is about Nike raising its voice and using the power of sport to stand up for the value of equality and to inspire people to take action in their communities,” the sportswear giant said in a statement, per Fortune.

Wider society trails sports in terms of equality. Hopefully, the involvement of Nike and its constellation of stars will help bridge that gap.