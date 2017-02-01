Nintendo Showcases Switch, ‘Zelda’ In Company’s First Super Bowl TV Ad

Share this:

Shortly after essentially ending the life of one console, Nintendo announced it’s preparing for the launch of its next gaming console by doing something it’s never done before.

A Nintendo representative told IGN on Tuesday that “Wii U production has ended globally,” marking a bitter end for a system that released in 2013. But Nintendo turned the page Wednesday, revealing an extended version of the company’s first Super Bowl commercial in a press release.

A shorter, 30-second spot will run Sunday during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LI, showcasing Nintendo’s upcoming console, Switch, as well as various games that will be available on the system, such as “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild,” and “Arms.”

Nintendo believes the new console, scheduled to launch March 3, will change the way people play games, thanks to its blend of home and portable gaming. The company, too, says it’s changing.

“The most anticipated video game system and video game of the year will be seen on the biggest stage of the year,” Nicolas Chavez, Nintendo of America’s vice president of marketing, said in the release. “Nintendo Switch will change how, when and where people play games. It’s only fitting that we’re changing how, when and where we advertise those games.”

It’s worth noting that although Nintendo is ceasing production of the Wii U, “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild” still will release for the system March 3, making it the final first-party game made for the console, according to IGN.

