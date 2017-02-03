Nissan Recalls 363,000 Altimas For Doors That Could Inadvertently Open

Share this:

If you plan on riding in the back seat of a Nissan Altima anytime soon, you might want to leave the windows up.

The Japanese automaker is recalling upwards of 363,000 Altimas made during the 2015 through 2017 model years because of a defect that could cause the rear door to open when the window is lowered, the Associated Press reports.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reportedly released documents today that claim the latch and lock cables in the affected Altima’s rear doors might have been routed improperly while being assembled. At times, this can lead to the window assembly interfering with the cable, causing the door to swing open.

Nissan first learned about the issue last summer, when it received a report of an incident involving a door inadvertently opening, but was unable to duplicate the problem after investigating it. Additional incidents during the fall prompted Nissan to reopen the matter, at which time it discovered the problem with the cable, deemed an isolated assembly error, and adjustments at its factory.

After more incident reports rolled in between October and and December, the automaker issued a recall on Jan. 10. While a majority of the recalled vehicles are in Canada and the U.S., there also are some in Mexico and South Korea.

Thumbnail photo via Nissan