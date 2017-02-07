No Days Off: Patriots Sign Nine Players To Future Contracts On Parade Day

Share this:

Bill Belichick lived up to his new mantra Tuesday by signing nine players to future contracts on the same day his New England Patriots went on their Super Bowl LI victory parade through the streets of Boston.

The Patriots signed 2016 practice squad players OL Chris Barker, OL Jamil Douglas, OL Chase Farris, RB Tyler Gaffney, WR Devin Lucien, LB Trevor Bates, DT Darius Kilgo and DT Woodrow Hamilton. They also announced they signed TE Rob Housler to a future contract.

The Patriots didn’t sign fullback Glenn Gronkowski and wide receiver DeAndrew White, both of whom finished the season on the practice squad, to future contracts.

All nine players signed to future/reserve contracts can begin practicing with the team during the offseason workout period, which starts in April.

