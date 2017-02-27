Oscars Gaffe Has Terrell Owens Wondering Whether He Made Hall Of Fame After All

Share this:

As the Academy Awards proved Sunday night, mistakes happen from time to time, and that’s enough to give Terrell Owens some hope.

The former NFL wide receiver missed out on Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement earlier this month, and his issues with HOF voters were publicized more than any of the actual players elected into the Hall.

But maybe TO can be the next “Moonlight.”

After Sunday night’s “Best Picture” debacle at The Oscars, Owens wondered whether maybe he actually made the Hall of Fame cut after all.

After watching the #Oscars2017 Moonlight snafu, maybe I did make the the #HOF2017 class. 😂😂😂 #moonlightgate — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) February 27, 2017

We don’t love his chances, but it’s a clever tweet if nothing else.

Despite ranking second in all-time receiving yards, eighth in receptions and fifth in overall touchdowns, Owens has to wait at least another year before getting to Canton.

