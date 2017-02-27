Overall Costs Among Many Differences Between V6, Straight-Six Engines

Share this:

Many of the greatest cars ever made feature six-cylinder engines, with more-recent models heavily favoring the V-format over in-lines. But even though V6 engines currently are more popular than straight-six engines, there are plenty of pros and cons to both formats.

As it turns out, some of the things that make V6 engines more convenient are the very things that make them more costly, such such as the need to accommodate for loss of engine balance. A recent video posted by Car Throttle touches on this, and many more differences between the two popular engine formats.

As this video noted, straight-six engines could be making a comeback, which is great news.

Some manufacturers, however, have developed lighter, more-powerful alternatives to both formats, such as Volvo’s turbocharged in-line four-cylinder engine for the 2017 Polestar.