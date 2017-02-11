Pablo Sandoval Receives Career Advice From Tigers Star Miguel Cabrera

Share this:

As the Boston Red Sox are about to kick off spring training, all eyes will be on Pablo Sandoval.

After being sidelined for the entire 2016 season with a shoulder injury, a trimmed-down Sandoval will be looking to make an impact for the Red Sox in 2017.

There’s no denying Sandoval’s ability. The two-time All-Star was an integral part of three World Series championships with the San Francisco Giants. He’ll be looking to provide a similar level of production this season in Boston, and has reportedly turned to one of the game’s best for advice on how to do so.

WEEI’s John Tomase reports that Sandoval has been working with Detroit Tigers star Miguel Cabrera. Considering Cabrera is one of the game’s best hitters, he’s certainly a viable person to seek advice from, as Red Sox assistant hitting coach Victor Rodriguez explained on Thursday.

“Miguel Cabrera has given him some advice about hitting from the right side,” Rodriguez told Tomase. “He’s with the right person. You’re talking about Miguel Cabrera. Everything Miguel Cabrera tells you, you’d better listen.”

Cabrera has advised Sandoval to be more of a balanced hitter and to stop trying to pull everything from the right side of the plate.

“It’s about staying in the big part of the field,” Rodriguez said. “From the right side, he tends to get pull-happy and around the ball. So it’s more about staying in the big part of the field, controlling the strike zone, staying through the ball longer, allow him to hit the ball gap to gap instead of going around the ball and trying to pull everything.”

Above all else, Rodriguez says Sandoval is excited to get the season underway and prove to everyone that he still has what it takes to be an impact player in the league.

“He’s in good shape, strong,” Rodriguez said. “Real strong. He’s got a good attitude. He’s here to show people what he can do. I’m expecting a great year out of him. He’s in good shape, he’s healthy, and he cannot wait for spring training to start, the games to start, because he’s feeling good. He wants to do good for the fans, the team, for everybody.”

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images