Panthers Fan Brooklyn Decker Picks Lesser Of Two Evils With Patriots Over Falcons

HOUSTON — Brooklyn Decker is a model, an actress and now a Special Olympics global ambassador.

Decker visited NESN.com’s Radio Row set Thursday, along with Special Olympics figure skater Sharita Taylor, to discuss her passion for the cause and who she’s rooting for in Sunday’s Super Bowl LI between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons.

“I’m pulling for the Patriots, just because as a girl who grew up in Charlotte, I just can’t wrap my head around rooting for Atlanta — I just can’t do it,” said Decker, a noted Carolina Panthers fan, told NESN.com’s Rachel Holt. “… The Patriots killed us in the only Super Bowl we went to, but I’m rooting for Tom Brady.”

Watch the video above to hear more for Decker, who revealed her pick for the best-dressed quarterback in the NFL, and follow Taylor and her fellow athletes in next month’s Special Olympics World Winter Games online right here.