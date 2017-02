Share this:

Tweet







Bruins forward Patrice Bergeron was the star of Boston’s impressive 6-3 win over the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night at TD Garden.

The veteran center tallied four points (one goal, three assists), won 14 of 23 faceoffs and played well defensively. He has tallied 23 points (nine goals, 14 assists) in his last 19 games.

Check out highlights of Bruins-Sharks in the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.