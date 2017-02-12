Patriots Already On To 2017, File To Trademark ‘Blitz For Six’ Slogan

Share this:

Tweet







Nate Solder’s humorous tweet aside, the New England Patriots are serious about “No Days Off.”

The Patriots won their fifth Super Bowl title on Feb. 5, defeating the Atlanta Falcons in historic fashion. Two days later, according to ESPN’s Darren Rovell, the team filed to trademark a phrase it will use to promote the 2017 season: “Blitz For Six.”

New England hopes to use the new slogan on team clothing, per Rovell, and focus fans’ attention on the Patriots’ efforts to win their sixth Super Bowl title, which would tie them with the Pittsburgh Steelers for most in NFL history.

The Patriots, as Rovell points out, are one of the league’s “most aggressive” teams when it comes to trademarking phrases. The club already has filed to trademark “No Days Off,” which head coach Bill Belichick chanted at last week’s Super Bowl victory parade. It also filed a trademark for “Ignore the Noise” in the week before Super Bowl LI and has trademarked other mantras like “Do Your Job” and “We are all Patriots.”

“Blitz for Six” appears to be the latest rallying cry for a team that’s an early favorite to repeat as champion in Super Bowl LII. So much for basking in the glory of the greatest Super Bowl comeback of all time.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images