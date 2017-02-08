Patriots Can Get ‘A Ton’ In Jimmy Garoppolo Trade, Colin Cowherd Believes

Share this:

The New England Patriots’ 2016 season reached its storybook end Sunday. But the page already is turned to 2017, and there’s one question that could dominate the offseason: What will the Patriots do with Jimmy Garoppolo?

New England’s backup quarterback has been the subject of increasing trade talk, especially with starter Tom Brady showing absolutely no signs of decline. But how much is Garoppolo worth on the trading block? FOX Sports’ Colin Cowherd, for one, believes the Patriots could get “a ton” in return for the 25-year-old QB.

“I think they could get a couple of first-round picks,” Cowherd said Tuesday on “The Herd,” via FOX Sports.

“And you say ‘Well, what has he proven?’ What did (Robert Griffin III) and Jared Goff prove before teams gave up multiple picks for them? Jimmy Garoppolo … I know more about him at the NFL level than I did RGIII or Jared Goff.”

Multiple first-round picks would be quite the haul for a guy who’s started just two games in his three-year NFL career. But several teams are in desperate need of a quarterback, and the San Francisco 49ers, Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns reportedly all have been linked to Garoppolo trade rumors. Cowherd believes the Browns might take the bait.

“If I was (head coach) Hue Jackson, I would say ‘Take my first and my 12th pick.’” Cowherd said. “I have no problem doing that! … You drafted four wide receivers last year, you wouldn’t give up a first and a 12th?”

Cowherd notes the Patriots also have leverage, as they don’t necessarily need to trade their best Brady insurance if the deal isn’t right. But it appears New England might get several intriguing offers for its backup QB this offseason.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images