Patriots Complete Miracle Comeback On Late Touchdown, Two-Point Conversion

Oh. My. Goodness. The New England Patriots really just did that.

The Patriots, once down 28-3 in the third quarter of Super Bowl LI, scored 25 unanswered points to tie the Atlanta Falcons and force overtime. The last eight of those points were the most important, and they came on a James White 1-yard touchdown run and a Tom Brady pass to Danny Amendola for the two-point conversion.

You can see the miraculous turn of events for yourself in the video below.

Wow.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images