Patriots’ Devin McCourty Won’t Attend White House Super Bowl Celebration

Share this:

Tweet







The New England Patriots are Super Bowl LI champions.

As a result of winning the Lombardi Trophy, the Patriots will take part in a multitude of festivities, including a parade around Boston, receiving Super Bowl rings and visiting the White House.

However, when New England eventually makes the trip to Washington D.C., it will be without one if its star players.

Pro-Bowl safety and defensive captain Devin McCourty told Time’s Sean Gregory via text message that a lack of a feeling of acceptance will prevent him from meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House.

“I’m not going to the White House,” McCourty told Gregory via text message. “Basic reason for me is I don’t feel accepted in the White House. With the president having so many strong opinions and prejudices I believe certain people might feel accepted there while others won’t.”

McCourty is not the first Patriots player to preemptively decline the White House invitation. Tight end Martellus Bennett has publicly expressed his distaste with Trump, which will presumably result in him passing on the trip to the nation’s capital as well.

While McCourty and Bennett are clearly not fans of POTUS, the same cannot be said for members of Patriots’ brass. Team owner Robert Kraft and president Jonathan Kraft have not hidden their friendship with Trump, much like quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Bill Belichick.

In fact, Trump sent out a congratulatory tweet following the Patriots’ Super Bowl LI victory, in which he singled out his close pals.

What an amazing comeback and win by the Patriots. Tom Brady, Bob Kraft and Coach B are total winners. Wow! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 6, 2017

So when the Patriots do eventually visit Trump at the White House for their Super Bowl celebration, it should be interesting to see which players attend, and which opt to decline.

Thumbnail photo via Michael Madrid/USA TODAY Sports Images