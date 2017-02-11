Patriots Fan (And Motivational Speaker) Hosts Homeless Men At Super Bowl Party

Share this:

Tweet







While Super Bowl Sunday isn’t an official holiday, people in the U.S. certainly treat it like one.

Friends and family gather to consume lots of greasy food and plenty of beer while they watch the biggest football game of the year. However, not everyone is that fortunate.

For Super Bowl LI between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons, Meir Kay, a motivational speaker in New York who happens to be a Pats fan, had the idea to gather up some homeless people to share in the fun of the “holiday.” Kay bought some Patriots shirts and found some men who were more than happy to join him for food, drinks and a place to watch the game.

Now that’s a lesson any football fan can appreciate.