Patriots Fan Breaks Foot, Falcons Fan Breaks Leg During Super Bowl Comeback

Share this:

Tweet







For New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons fans, Super Bowl LI was a roller coaster of emotions.

The Falcons seemed well on their way to the franchise’s first Lombardi Trophy after the team jumped out to a 25-point lead in the second half. The lead quickly slipped through Atlanta’s fingers, though, as New England erased the sizable deficit en route to a 34-28 overtime victory.

For Patriots fan Diane Vadala, the incredible comeback win did not come without consequence. After James White powered into the end zone for the game-winning score, Vadala “jumped for joy,” which resulted in her breaking her foot, as she told Fox25 News.

“I continued to jump on one foot, yelling, ‘I broke my toe!’” she said in a message to FOX25. “Turned out to be my top foot bone, not toe.”

Vadala wasn’t the only fan to suffer an injury as a result of the Super Bowl LI chaos. After Atlanta was defeated in gut-wrenching fashion, a Falcons fan’s frustrations led to a broken a leg.

Talk about adding insult to injury.

H/t BustedCoverage