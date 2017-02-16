Patriots Fan Willingly Gets Tom Brady Tattoo On His Butt, For Some Reason

Share this:

A New England Patriots fan getting a Tom Brady tattoo isn’t news. A Patriots fan permanently inking the quarterback’s face on his butt, however, is a completely different story.

Boston Barber & Tattoo Co. in Boston’s North End was quite busy the day of the Patriots’ Super Bowl LI victory parade, and the shop was full of fans looking to declare their love for the team forever. However, all anyone could talk about that day was the man who came in looking to pay tribute to Brady with a very curiously placed tattoo.

here's that Tatt of TB12 on a bum bum I was just talking about on @wzlx . courtesy of @BostonBarberCo Now that's @Patriots dedication pic.twitter.com/A6C0zRMcXp — Kenny Young (@KennyYoungZLX) February 16, 2017

It seems strange to put the face of someone you admire on your backside for a number of reasons, but according to Boston Barber & Tattoo Co. employee Emily Arsenault, this guy put some actual thought into his decision. Arsenault said he waltzed right in and specifically asked for a portrait of the five-time Super Bowl champion on his left butt cheek.

“He had decided the night before that he was getting this done,” Arsenault told Boston.com’s Hayden Bird. “It wasn’t just spur of the moment. We had quite a few obnoxious people coming in, intoxicated from the parade. But he was actually probably the most calm one out of all of them.”

We can’t guarantee this guy will have a fun experience while that bad boy heals up, but at least he can take solace in the fact that everyone in the shop loved it.

“This one, by far, stands out the most in any category,” Arsenault said. “Any butt tattoo is going to stand out, but the fact that he got Tom Brady just makes it awesome.”

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images