Patriots Fans Purchasing Way More Merchandise Than Previous Super Bowls

It’s no secret New England Patriots fans are pretty obsessed with their team, but Fanatics has the numbers to prove it.

The Patriots’ recent Super Bowl LI win over the Atlanta Falcons was special for a few reasons. For starters, New England pulled off the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history after the game went into overtime for the first time ever. It also was the Patriots’ fifth Super Bowl win, tying the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers for second-most.

That likely is a big reason why Fanatics, which sells licensed sports merchandise and clothing, is seeing Super Bowl LI merch flying off the shelves much quicker than products for the Patriots’ last win in Super Bowl XLIX.

Here’s what Fanatics reported Thursday about their sales.

— To date, the Patriots have outsold their most recent title in 2014 by more than 130 percent.

— The Patriots sold as much team gear in the first two hours after Super Bowl LI as they did in the first 24 hours following their 2014 Super Bowl title.

— The Patriots sold as much team gear in the first 12 hours after Super Bowl LI as they did in the first seven days following their 2014 Super Bowl title.

— The Patriots have already sold more championship gear than the first 30 days following their 2014 Super Bowl title.

You know what they say: You only win five Super Bowls once.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images