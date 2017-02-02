Patriots Fans Will Love The ‘Madden NFL 17’ Super Bowl LI Prediction

Share this:

In the Tom Brady/Bill Belichick era, the New England Patriots’ Super Bowl trips always have been entertaining, as no game has been decided by more than four points.

And if the “Madden NFL 17” simulator is right, Super Bowl LI will be more of the same.

The video game franchise released its prediction for the big game Wednesday, and it has the Patriots beating the Atlanta Falcons 27-24 on a fourth-down touchdown pass from Brady to Julian Edelman with only 20 seconds remaining.

If Super Bowl LI is as exciting as that simulation, we’ll be talking about it for years to come. We wouldn’t mind that.

And “Madden” has correctly predicted nine of the last 13 Super Bowls, so there might be some truth to this simulation.

Thumbnail screenshot via YouTube/EA SPORTS