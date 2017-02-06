Patriots’ Great Super Bowl LI Comeback Summed Up In One Crazy Stat

Share this:

The New England Patriots made history in their Super Bowl LI win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday night.

Fans at NRG Stadium in Houston saw the greatest comeback in NFL playoff history as the Patriots erased a 28-3 deficit in the second half.

Here’s one insane stat to describe just how crazy New England’s comeback was.

NFL teams were 0-124 all-time in the playoffs when down by 17+ entering the 4th quarter per @pfref #Patriots — Jeremy Lundblad (@JLundbladESPN) February 6, 2017

The Patriots also set the record for the best Super Bowl comeback. They overcame a 25-point deficit by scoring 28 unanswered points to win 34-28 in overtime. The previous mark for the best Super Bowl comeback was 10 points, which the Patriots did two seasons ago versus the Seattle Seahawks.

New England made some team history as well.

This was the biggest comeback in Patriots history — in any game. Previous best was 24 points vs. Denver in 2013. — Sam Farmer (@LATimesfarmer) February 6, 2017

It’s just one of many memorable comebacks in Boston sports history, and maybe the craziest of them all.

