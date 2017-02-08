Patriots Have A Ton Of Important Players Hitting Free Agency In 2017

Share this:

The victory parade is over, and Bill Belichick iconically reminded everyone the New England Patriots are five weeks behind the rest of the NFL because they had to play in Super Bowl LI. So, it’s time to start flipping the page between 2016 and 2017.

The first step toward putting 2016 behind is to look at which players are set to hit free agency when the new league year officially starts March 9.

A warning to Patriots fans: You might want to wait a couple days, continue celebrating Super Bowl LI and come back to look at this list later because list features a ton of important players. No, but seriously, there are so many key players on this list, which includes six Super Bowl starters.

We’ll get into the analysis portion later, but here’s who the Patriots will need to re-sign in order to retain them for next season.

As a key, an unrestricted free agent is your standard, normal free agent who becomes available March 9 if the Patriots don’t extend him beforehand. The Patriots can extend one of three predetermined tenders to restricted free agents prior to March 9, at which time another team can sign that player to an offer sheet, which the Patriots have the right to match. If the Patriots extend a tender to an exclusive-rights free agent, he must accept it.

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS

TE Martellus Bennett

RB LeGarrette Blount

RB Brandon Bolden

DT Alan Branch

FB James Develin

WR Michael Floyd

FS Duron Harmon

LB Dont’a Hightower

DE Chris Long

LB Barkevious Mingo

CB Logan Ryan

TE Greg Scruggs

DE Jabaal Sheard

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS

CB Malcolm Butler

OT Cameron Fleming

EXCLUSIVE-RIGHTS FREE AGENTS

CB Justin Coleman

DE Geneo Grissom

LB Brandon King

TE Matt Lengel

Thumbnail photo via Dan Powers/USA TODAY Sports Images