Patriots Injury Report: Alan Branch Has Toe Stepped On During Practice

HOUSTON — New England Patriots defensive tackle Alan Branch popped up on the injury report four days before Super Bowl LI.

Branch was limited in practice with a toe injury. He told ESPN’s Mike Reiss his toe got stepped on in practice, but he’s “feeling good.”

Here’s the Patriots’ full injury report as they prepare to play the Atlanta Falcons in the Super Bowl.

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

TE Martellus Bennett (knee)

DT Alan Branch (toe)

DB Nate Ebner (concussion)

LB Dont’a Hightower (shoulder)

WR Chris Hogan (thigh)

WR Malcolm Mitchell (knee)

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images