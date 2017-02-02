New England Patriots

Patriots Injury Report: Alan Branch Has Toe Stepped On During Practice

by on Wed, Feb 1, 2017 at 7:10PM
3,322

HOUSTON — New England Patriots defensive tackle Alan Branch popped up on the injury report four days before Super Bowl LI.

Branch was limited in practice with a toe injury. He told ESPN’s Mike Reiss his toe got stepped on in practice, but he’s “feeling good.”

Here’s the Patriots’ full injury report as they prepare to play the Atlanta Falcons in the Super Bowl.

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
TE Martellus Bennett (knee)
DT Alan Branch (toe)
DB Nate Ebner (concussion)
LB Dont’a Hightower (shoulder)
WR Chris Hogan (thigh)
WR Malcolm Mitchell (knee)

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images

Have a question for Doug Kyed? Send it to him via Twitter at @DougKyed.

More Stories

NESN Team

© 2017 NESN