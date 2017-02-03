Patriots Injury Report: Martellus Bennett Among Seven Questionable

Share this:

HOUSTON — All seven New England Patriots players who were limited in practice throughout the week are listed as questionable for Super Bowl LI.

Rookie defensive tackle Vincent Valentine, who popped up on the injury report Thursday with a back injury, was limited again Friday.

Here’s the Patriots’ final injury report of the season.

QUESTIONABLE

TE Martlellus Bennett (knee)

DT Alan Branch (toe)

DB Nate Ebner (concussion)

LB Dont’a Hightower (shoulder)

WR Chris Hogan (thigh)

WR Malcolm Mitchell (knee)

DT Vincent Valentine (back)

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images