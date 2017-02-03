Patriots Injury Report: Vincent Valentine Added To List Of Seven Players Limited

Share this:

HOUSTON — A seventh New England Patriots player was added to the injury report as limited in practice Thursday.

Rookie defensive tackle Vincent Valentine was limited with a back injury. He had a back injury earlier in the season that kept him out for three games.

The Patriots will practice Friday in anticipation for Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

Here’s the full injury report.

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

TE Martellus Bennett (knee)

DT Alan Branch (toe)

DB Nate Ebner (concussion)

LB Dont’a Hightower (shoulder)

WR Chris Hogan (thigh)

WR Malcolm Mitchell (knee)

DT Vincent Valentine (back)

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images