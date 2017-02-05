Patriots’ Jacoby Brissett Wears Custom Tom Brady T-Shirt Before Super Bowl LI

Share this:

A New England Patriots quarterback made a fashion statement before Super Bowl LI in Houston on Sunday, and we aren’t talking about Tom Brady.

Yes, the future Hall of Famer showed up dressed for business as usual, but third-string quarterback Jacoby Brissett stole the show with his custom screen-printed T-shirt.

There's only one way to describe @JBrissett12's shirt: 🔥 pic.twitter.com/7sNR3t6D9U — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 5, 2017

Brissett’s shirt featured the picture that Brady posted to his Instagram to thank his fellow quarterbacks following the Patriots’ AFC Championship Game victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

We might need to order one for ourselves.

Thumbnail photo via Twitter/@patriots