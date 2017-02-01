Patriots Legend Mike Haynes ‘Excited’ For Son’s Commitment To Boston College

Share this:

HOUSTON — Soon, a Haynes could once again roam the defensive backfield for a New England football team.

This time, it would be Tate Haynes, who this week committed to Boston College. His father, Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback Mike Haynes, who spent six seasons with the New England Patriots and had his No. 40 retired by the team, couldn’t be more thrilled.

The elder Haynes visited NESN.com’s Michaela Vernava on Super Bowl LI Radio Row to talk about his son, the Super Bowl and an important message about prostate cancer.