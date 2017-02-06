Patriots’ Martellus Bennett Compares Super Bowl LI Win To Eating Ice Cream For Dinner

Share this:

It’s safe to say the New England Patriots are on cloud nine after completing the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history by defeating the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime in Super Bowl LI.

While this is the fifth championship for quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Bill Belichick, there’s nothing quite like your first, just ask tight end Martellus Bennett.

Martellus Bennett said winning the super bowl feels like being five years old and eating ice cream and cake for dinner. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) February 6, 2017

Bennett’s daughter was also fielding questions at the podium during the postgame, mainly about her dog.

Marty's daughter is fielding questions about her dog Wendy pic.twitter.com/Jug5kuNivD — Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) February 6, 2017

The talented tight end had five catches for 62 yards in his Super Bowl debut. He also got locked up with Falcons defensive end Dwight Freeney briefly.

Bennett and the Pats will surely savor this one, just like that ice cream and cake.

