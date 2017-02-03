Patriots’ Michael Floyd Hopes To Be ‘Back In Foxboro’ Next Season

Share this:

Michael Floyd hopes his brief New England Patriots tenure will not end this Sunday.

Speaking to the media Thursday for the final time before Super Bowl LI, Floyd, an impending free agent, told ESPN.com’s Mike Reiss he hopes to re-sign with the Patriots this offseason.

“I hope to be back in Foxboro,” the 27-year-old wide receiver said. “I love it here.”

It remains to be seen whether Floyd, whom the Patriots claimed off waivers from the Arizona Cardinals in December, will be active Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. He put together an impressive performance in Week 17 but did not play in the AFC Championship Game after struggling in New England’s divisional-round playoff win over the Houston Texans.

Floyd currently appears to be at the bottom of the Patriots’ depth chart at wide receiver behind Julian Edelman, Chris Hogan, Malcolm Mitchell and Danny Amendola. All four of those players played in the AFC title game and are healthy heading into Super Bowl Sunday.

