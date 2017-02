Share this:

HOUSTON — Lady Gaga will be performing at the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show, and while fans might be pumped about it, some NFL players apparently don’t even listen to her music.

NESN.com’s Michaela Vernava hit up Radio Row and Super Bowl LI Opening Night and asked NFL players what their thoughts are on Lady Gaga performing.

Check out the video above to see the reactions.