Patriots Offseason Preview: 2016 Reviews, 2017 Outlooks For Every Position

Share this:

Tweet







The New England Patriots will look to defend their Super Bowl title in 2017. But first, they have some questions to answer.

Before the NFL Scouting Combine kicks off Tuesday in Indianapolis, marking the unofficial start of the NFL offseason, we’re taking a position-by-position look at the Patriots’ roster. We examine which players stood out in 2016, which ones have some work to do this offseason and which ones could be leaving town.

Quarterbacks

Running backs

Wide receivers

Tight ends

Offensive line

Defensive line/ends

Linebackers

Secondary

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images