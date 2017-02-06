Patriots’ Optimism Ignites Record-Breaking Comeback In Super Bowl LI

Share this:

Tweet







When the Patriots trailed the Atlanta Falcons by 25 points in the second half of Super Bowl LI, a New England victory seemed near impossible.

But the Patriots miraculously erased the deficit and rallied to defeat the Falcons 34-28 in overtime Sunday night in Houston.

Several Patriots players told NESN.com’s Doug Kyed that the team wasn’t discouraged at halftime and knew that with Tom Brady under center, anything is possible.

To hear more about the Patriots’ record-breaking comeback, check out the video above from NESN Sports Today, presented by People’s United Bank.