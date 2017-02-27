Patriots Promote Nick Caley To Tight Ends Coach, Replacing Brian Daboll

Share this:

The New England Patriots promoted from within to replace Brian Daboll at tight ends coach.

The Patriots named former coaching assistant Nick Caley their new tight ends coach Monday. Caley has been working as a coaching assistant with the Patriots for two seasons.

Caley, like Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, director of player personnel Nick Caserio, assistant quarterbacks coach Jerry Schulpinski and director of pro personnel Dave Ziegler, is a John Carroll alum.

Prior to being hired by the Patriots, Caley coached at John Carroll, Akron, Auburn, Iowa State, Eastern Illinois, Arkansas and Florida Atlantic.

Daboll left the Patriots to serve as Alabama’s offensive coordinator.

