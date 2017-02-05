Patriots Super Bowl Inactives: Vincent Valentine Active; Michael Floyd Out

Share this:

HOUSTON — The New England Patriots will be at full strength Sunday when they take on the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

The Patriots released their list of inactives two hours before kickoff, and all seven — wide receiver Michael Floyd, running back D.J. Foster, tackle LaAdrian Waddle, quarterback Jacoby Brissett, safety Jordan Richards and cornerbacks Cyrus Jones and Justin Coleman — are healthy scratches.

All seven Patriots players who were listed as questionable for the game will play, including defensive tackle Vincent Valentine, who suffered a back injury during practice this week. New England did not make a roster move Saturday to add another body on the defensive line, a sign Valentine likely would be good to go.

Atlanta’s inactives are as follows:

Inactives for #SB51: Nick Williams

Terron Ward

Blidi Wreh-Wilson

Dashon Goldson

Josh Keyes

Wes Schweitzer

DJ Tialavea pic.twitter.com/yudgGdQYuG — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) February 5, 2017

Center Alex Mack will be active for the Falcons two weeks after fracturing his fibula during the NFC Championship Game.

