Patriots Tight Ends Coach Brian Daboll Reportedly Leaving For Alabama OC Job

The New England Patriots might be in the market for a new tight ends coach.
Brian Daboll, who spent the last three seasons as the Patriots’ tight ends coach, has agreed to become the next offensive coordinator for the Alabama Crimson Tide, ESPN.com’s Chris Low reported Friday, citing sources.
Daboll will replace Steve Sarkisian, who bolted from Alabama to become the Atlanta Falcons’ offensive coordinator Feb. 7, and he will be the Crimson Tide’s fifth offensive coordinator since 2011. Sarkisian’s lone game as Alabama’s offensive coordinator came in the Tide’s 35-31 loss to Clemson in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.
The 17-year NFL coaching veteran has made stops with the Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins, Cleveland Browns and New York Jets, as well as two separate stints in New England during his career.
Daboll was a graduate assistant under Alabama coach Nick Saban at Michigan State during the 1998 and 1999 seasons.
Whoever replaces Daboll in New England will have a unit comprised of the best tight end in football, Rob Gronkowski, and perhaps Martellus Bennett, should he elect to return in free agency.
Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images
